State Senate to hold field briefing in Lahaina on wildfire-related insurance claims, Sept. 28

Vacant field south of Lahaina Intermediate School that is charred following the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire. (9.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher

The Senate Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection will hold a field briefing in Lahaina on Thursday, Sept. 28 to address questions and take testimony pertaining to wildfire-related insurance claims.

The briefing will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Representatives from the Insurance Division of the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs will also be in attendance to help address questions.