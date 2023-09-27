State Senate to hold field briefing in Lahaina on wildfire-related insurance claims, Sept. 28

September 27, 2023, 10:30 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Vacant field south of Lahaina Intermediate School that is charred following the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire. (9.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher

The Senate Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection will hold a field briefing in Lahaina on Thursday, Sept. 28 to address questions and take testimony pertaining to wildfire-related insurance claims.

The briefing will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Representatives from the Insurance Division of the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs will also be in attendance to help address questions.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments