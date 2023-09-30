Maui Weather Forecast for September 30, 2023

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 83 to 92. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 77. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 82 to 91. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 92. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 91. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 87 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 73 near the shore to 50 to 55 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 87 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 84 to 92. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 70 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 84 to 91. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 60 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 50 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 60 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 87 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 73 near the shore to 50 to 55 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 87 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 71 to 93. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 75. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 71 to 92. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will deliver passing clouds and showers this weekend, mainly to windward and mauka areas. Weak instability associated with a low aloft may bring an isolated thunderstorm today. Light winds and mostly dry weather are expected next week, with limited showers focused over interior areas during the afternoons.

Discussion

N Pacific surface analysis continues to feature a slow-moving trade- wind-supporting high centered about 1200 miles NNE of the islands, and a pair of strong extratropical lows to the distant N and NW of the area. A fairly typical and relatively benign trade wind weather pattern remains in place this morning, although sounding data indicates that a low aloft several hundred miles NW of Kauai has destabilized the island atmosphere, with a weak/absent subsidence inversion noted in the Lihue and Hilo soundings respectively. Prevailing moisture depth extends as high as 15 kft over the Big Island, and is up to 10 kft near Kauai, but pockets of deeper moisture are moving W over the area. Thin high clouds have diminished somewhat overnight, with radar showing isolated to scattered showers.

Little overall change to the current weather regime is anticipated into Monday, with bigger changes expected thereafter as the trade wind flow breaks down. Until then, low-level moisture will arrive on a moderate to locally breezy trade wind flow that will be gustiest in the afternoons. An area of increased PWAT today will ensure that windward areas receive some showers, while also bringing a slight chance of thunderstorms (CB). The ongoing forecast indicates the potential for isolated CB over the Big Island slopes this afternoon, and over waters around Kauai and Oahu, and this forecast remains unchanged from yesterday.

A trend toward decreasing PWAT is expected Sunday, although mid- level instability will likely linger until Monday. From Monday onward, trade wind speeds will diminish as the low to the distant NW moves E and weakens the surface ridge N of the islands. The associated high will move E, and as a weakening front associated with the low draws closer to the islands, the surface ridge will move over the islands for most of next week.

As a mid-level ridge builds over the area from the W, a mostly dry, light wind pattern is anticipated. Some interior and upslope clouds may develop in response to daytime heating, but little in the way of rainfall is expected, with mostly clear nights and mornings. Depending on the evolution of the parent low N of the islands, the weakening front may move over Kauai over the second half of the week, with deterministic ECMWF guidance continuing this theme over the past 24 hours. Thereafter, significant differences are noted in the reliable guidance, with GFS favoring a weaker low and continued dry with light winds, while ECMWF favors a stronger low driving weak fronts across the area, with the potential for light to moderate NW to N winds. Either way, the recent persistent trade wind flow will have an extended absence.

Aviation

Surface high pressure well northeast of the islands will allow moderate to occasionally breezy trades to persist through the remainder of today. Thus, expect scattered showers to mainly affect windward locations with isolated activity elsewhere. There will be brief periods of MVFR ceilings and visibility associated with any heavier showers.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for tempo moderate turbulence below 9000 feet for areas downwind (south through west) of island terrain. This AIRMET will likely remain in effect through the weekend before conditions improve early next week.

Marine

The Small Craft Advisory for the windier waters surrounding Maui County and Big Island has been extended through Sunday afternoon. The impetus to these recently moderate to locally strong easterly trade winds, surface high pressure centered to the northeast of the state creating a tight pressure gradient down across the regional waters, will travel east as a cold front moves into the central North Pacific early next week. This will disrupt the upstream pressure gradient and considerably weaken winds to light and variable by Tuesday. The local offshore and coastal waters will generally experience light to gentle winds, with more localized breezes occurring across nearshore waters, from late Monday on through next weekend.

A pair of northern Pacific systems moving south of the Aleutian Islands and into the Gulf of Alaska the next several days will produce a couple of north to northwest swells that will reach the islands Sunday and fill in Monday and then again Tuesday into Wednesday. This will result in heightened north and west-facing shore surf well into next week. The first near 4 foot, medium period northwest (330 degree) swell is timed to fill in during the day on Sunday. This swell should peak Sunday night and Monday surf to or above head high and then slowly fall through Tuesday. A slightly larger, medium period more northwest-turning-north (310 becoming 350 degree) swell is expected to reach the islands and fill in from late Tuesday through early Thursday. This swell will reinforce these head to over head high surf heights from mid to late week.

East-facing short period wind wave chop will significantly fall next week as east trades disappear and light or gentle breezes become the new wind regime. South-facing shore surf will remain around waist high through early next week. There may be a slight bump in southeast low period swell, mixed into weekend background south swell, that originated from a small fetch region far southeast of the island chain. This may lift surf from chest to near head high along more southeastern exposures from Sunday into mid week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Sunday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

