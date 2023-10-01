UH Mānoa ranked top 1% in the world for research, teaching
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is among the world’s top 1% for teaching and research, according to the 2024 Times Higher Education World University Rankings released on Sept. 27.
The flagship campus of the 10-campus system placed No. 57 in the US and in the No. 201–250 tier worldwide. That’s out of more than 25,000 colleges and universities in the world (top 250 qualifies as the world’s top 1%).
Times Higher Education, which issues these rankings annually, is one of the leading national and international university rankings organizations. For these rankings, Times Higher Education first determined the top 175 US universities and top 1,904 universities worldwide.
Times Higher Education has increased its rankings indicators from 13 last year to 18 this year, in an effort “to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons, trusted by students, academics, university leaders, industry and governments.”
- Teaching (the learning environment): 29.5% (teaching reputation: 15%, staff-to-student ratio: 4.5%, doctorate-to-bachelor’s ratio: 2%, doctorates-awarded-to-academic-staff ratio: 5.5% and institutional income: 2.5%)
- Research environment: 29% (research reputation: 18%, research income: 5.5% and research productivity: 5.5%)
- Research quality: 30% (citation impact: 15%, research strength: 5%, research excellence: 5% and research influence: 5%)
- International outlook: 7.5% (proportion of international students: 2.5%, proportion of international staff: 2.5%, international collaboration: 2.5% and study abroad: 0% temporarily due to COVID-19 effect on international travel)
- Industry: 4% (industry income: 2% and patents: 2%)
Other rankings
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa also received:
- The Princeton Review’s 2024 edition of “The Best 389 Colleges” guide, Aug. 23, 2023
- 2024 QS World University Rankings: UH Mānoa placed No. 66 in the U.S. and No. 386 in the world, June 27, 2023.
- Global 2000 list by the Center for World University Rankings: UH Mānoa came in at No. 137 in the U.S. and No. 505 in the world, May 15, 2023.
- 2023–24 U.S. News and World Report’s Best Graduate Schools rankings, April 24, 2023.
For more information on rankings, see the Mānoa Institutional Research Office website.