Pediatric Therapies Hawaiʻi reopens West Maui clinic



















Pediatric Therapies Hawaiʻi reopened its Lahaina clinic on Monday, Oct. 2 2023. The business provides pediatric Physical and Occupational Therapy services to children in West Maui.

“We had only opened this clinic two months prior to the wildfires. We feel so fortunate our building was saved so we can continue to service the westside community, especially during this trying time,” owners said.

The business’ Occupational Therapists can support children who have experienced trauma and suffer from PTSD and anxiety. Interested families can call 808-446-2032 to learn more.

The Lahaina space is the business’ third location on Maui. The business shares a clinic space with ABA Classroom, which is also open to help provide behavioral support services to children with Autism.

Pediatric Therapies Hawaiʻi is located in the Keawe Business Center in Suite 206.