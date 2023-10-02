Credit Unions of Maui golf tournament raises $38,000 for Maui wildfire relief 

PC: Credit Unions of Maui

The Credit Unions of Maui planned to host their annual Charity Golf Tournament on Aug. 12, 2023, to benefit local nonprofit, Hospice Maui. Considering the wildfires that ravaged areas throughout Maui, the event was cancelled, and in partnership with Hospice Maui, the $38,000 in proceeds raised was donated to the Credit Unions of Maui Wildfire Relief Fund, which has been providing essential resources to their members and those who have been impacted by the Maui wildfires.

“We were honored to be selected by the Credit Unions of Maui as the beneficiary of its 8th annual golf tournament,” said Melanie Dwyer, Hospice Maui CEO. “Given the circumstances and tremendous need that individuals and families throughout Maui have, we felt that the money raised would be most beneficial and make the greatest impact through the Credit Unions of Maui Wildfire Relief Fund.”

This year’s tournament co-chairs Guy Muraoka, CEO/President of Kahului Federal Credit Union, and Kelly Tobita, CEO/President of Maui Teachers Federal Credit Union said, “It was a difficult decision to cancel this year’s Golf Tournament as we know many people and partners look forward to the event each year. A huge mahalo to the golfers, sponsors, and donors who generously supported the event and enabled the Credit Unions of Maui to help those impacted by the wildfires through the Maui Wildfire Relief Fund, which has been providing essential resources to our members and those who have been impacted by the Maui wildfires.”

Since 2014, Kahului FCU, Maui FCU, Maui County FCU, Maui Teachers FCU, Valley Isle FCU and Wailuku FCU have joined together to organize this annual golf tournament to support local organizations. To-date, more than $260,000 has been raised to improve the health and well-being of individuals throughout Hawaiʻi.