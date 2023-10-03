Motorcycle crash on Kehalani Mauka Parkway claims life of Wailuku man

Maui Now graphic

A 31-year-old Wailuku man suffered fatal injuries in a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning on Kehalani Mauka Parkway. The incident was reported at 1:19 a.m. on Oct. 3, about 500 feet north of Kauna Lipo Drive in Wailuku.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a black 2019 Honda Rebel 500 motorcycle was traveling southbound on Kehalani Mauka Parkway, when the operator collided into the curb, then into a fire hydrant, and then into a posted sign. The operator was subsequently ejected from the motorcycle and onto the roadway.

As a result of the crash, the operator died at the scene, according to police reports.

Police say operator was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and the motorcycle’s headlights appeared to be inoperable.

The involvement of speed, alcohol, and drugs has not been determined, as the investigation is still pending.

This was Maui County’s 14th traffic fatality of 2023, compared to 16 at the same time last year.