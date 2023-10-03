Maui News

Staffing shortage to temporarily close the Molokaʻi Real Property Assessment office

October 3, 2023, 4:58 AM HST
* Updated October 3, 4:59 AM
The Molokaʻi Real Property Assessment office located at the Mitchell Pauole Center will close temporarily due to a staffing shortage until Friday, Oct. 13. The office will reopen on Monday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For property tax payments, circuit breaker questions and other property questions, call 1-800- 272-0117 and ask for Real Property Treasury or call direct at 808-270-7697. 

Information is also available online at www.mauipropertytax.com or by sending an email to [email protected]

Officials with the Department of Finance apologized for any inconvenience this may cause Molokaʻi taxpayers.

