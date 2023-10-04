95 small businesses selected for $1,000 grants from Maui Business Recovery Fund

The Maui Economic Development Board, in partnership with the Principal Foundation, said 95 small businesses directly impacted by the Aug. 8 Lahaina and Upcountry wildfires each will receive $1,000 grants from the Maui Business Recovery Fund.

The funding will be issued over the next week. Businesses located within the fire impact zones were prioritized.

Applications were open for a brief period in mid-September.

“With the high demand for the funds, the application link was closed in less than 48 hours and unfortunately there were dozens of applications that were unable to be accommodated with this round of funding,” said Leslie Wilkins, President and CEO of the Maui Economic Development Board. “We are working with the county of Maui, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation and other partners to expand recovery fund offerings.”

Of the 95 businesses, three were based in Kula and the remainder in Lahaina, with 70% destroyed. The remaining 30% of the businesses suffered partial destruction or closure due to location and lack of visitors.

The Maui Economic Development Board is immersed in recovery efforts and coordinating with groups to maximize the support — from assisting small businesses with grants/loans, to collaborating with the space tech community to deploy satellite technology for wifi and cell connectivity to affected areas.