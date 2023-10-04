California company donates 6,000 pairs of shoes to help Maui residents get back on their feet

Through the American Red Cross, California-based LâMO Sheepskin donated 6,000 pairs of shoes to Maui residents affected by the wildfires. Photo courtesy (9.30.23)

Through the American Red Cross, California-based LâMO Sheepskin donated more than 6,000 pairs of shoes to Maui residents affected by the wildfires, according to a company press release.

The company’s brands, LâMO Footwear and Oomphies, contributed the shoes with a retail value of more than $215,000.

“The wildfires were devastating, and we wanted to show the people of Maui that the world is behind them,” said Brent Williams, a Lahaina area resident and sales rep at LâMO Sheepskin. “We pulled together as many shoes as we could and shared our love and support for the islanders.”

The shoes were distributed on Sept. 30 to those affected by the Lahaina fire, helping Maui locals get back on their feet.

LâMO Sheepskin’s distribution center, PPM Fulfillment, and Carrier TQL and Carrier Front Line, provided resources to transport these shoes to Maui.