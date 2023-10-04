Lahaina film “My Partner” Wins Awards, Screens Across Hawaiʻi and Globe 



























“My Partner” Hawaiʻi’s first Boys’ Love drama, won the Grand Jury Award at the Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival recently. It previously won the Audience Award at the LA Asian Pacific Film Festival and the Outstanding Excellence Award at the LGBTQ-Unbordered International Film Festival.

Directed by Native Hawaiian visual storyteller Keliʻi Grace and written by Maui’s Lance D. Collins, the film follows the story of two Lahainaluna High School senior boys whose separate worlds collide in a journey of self-awakening.

The film focuses on the lives of Edmar, a high achieving Filipino student, and Pili, a Native Hawaiian student athlete stand-out, as their seemingly separate worlds enter into a collision course when they are assigned to work on a class project together despite coming from rival friend groups.

“My Partner” was shot in Lahaina and is believed to be the last production to showcase Lahaina before the destructive Aug. 8, 2023 fire.

“My Partner” will be screening around the world including Hawaiʻi over the next month:

Oct. 6 at 7:45 p.m. San Diego Filipino Film Festival:

https://sdfff.org/2023/movies/my-partner/

https://sdfff.org/2023/movies/my-partner/ Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. Mpumalanga International Film Festival (South Africa)

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/mpumalanga-international-film-festival-tickets-600698895567

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/mpumalanga-international-film-festival-tickets-600698895567 Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. San Antonio QFest-LGBT International Film Festival

https://pridesanantonio.org/sa-qfest-film-festival

https://pridesanantonio.org/sa-qfest-film-festival Oct. 14 at 9:30 p.m. IndiFest: Indigenous Film Festival of Barcelona

https://indifest.org/es/sessio/my-partner-98-min-2/

https://indifest.org/es/sessio/my-partner-98-min-2/ Oct. 20 at 4 p.m., Twin Cities Film Festival (Minneapolis)

https://twincitiesfilmfest.org/film-fest-movie/my-partner

https://twincitiesfilmfest.org/film-fest-movie/my-partner Oct. 29, Hālāwai Film Festival (New York City)

http://www.halawai.org/hff.html

http://www.halawai.org/hff.html Hawaiʻi International Film Festival

https://hiff.org/events/mypartner/

Local Hawaiʻi screenings:

Oct. 16 at 5:45 p.m. Kahala Theaters (Honolulu)

Oct. 24 3 p.m. at UH Manoa, Hawai’i Fil-Am Film Fest 2023

Oct. 26 at 7 p.m., Waimea Theater (Kauaʻi)

Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m., Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m., Hale Keaka Theater (Lānaʻi)

Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., Palace Theater (Hilo)

The My Partner trailer has had over 2.7 Million views on Facebook since April.