Top 20 things to do on Maui, Oct. 5-18: Oktoberfest, free ‘Ukulele Festival, benefits for Maui wildfire victims

Several festivals on Maui to benefit Maui wildfire victims are coming up, including a donation drive for the Maui Food Bank and for musicians left with no home and instruments. Black Uhuru reggae frontman Andrew Bees performs on Maui, and the Rocky Horror Show celebrates 50 years with a return to the ʻĪao Theater.

And for a comprehensive list of upcoming events – concerts, shows, entertainment, and community events, and outdoor farmers markets – for this week and beyond, click here.

No. 1 – 16th Annual ‘Ukulele Festival to benefit Maui Food Bank (Oct. 8, Kahului)

The free 16th Annual ‘Ukulele Festival takes place at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Sunday at 3 p.m. Gates open at 2:30 p.m.

Performers include: multi-talented Jeff Peterson, Benny Uyetake, Anthony Pfluke, a hula halau, Rama, Kamaka & Kalaʻe Camarillo, Kamakakehau Fernandez, Arlie Asiu, Andrew Molina, the Hula Honeys, the Kamehameha Middle School ‘Ukulele Band, and the Kalama Intermediate School ʻUkulele Band. Also appearing will be Kumu Hula Nāpua Silva and Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka.

There will be door prizes of several ‘ukuleles, made-in-Hawaiʻi arts and crafts and food from vendors. No outside food, beverages or coolers will be allowed. Attendees should bring low-backed beach chairs or blankets and relax on the lawn of the A&B Amphitheater.

Donation bins for the Maui Food Bank will be located near the MACC’s main entry gates. Patrons are asked to bring needed items, including baby and adult diapers and personal hygiene items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner.

No. 2 – Renown ‘ukulele teacher Roy Sakuma to hold workshop (Oct. 8, Kahului)

A free ʻukulele workshop by renown ‘ukulele teacher Roy Sakuma takes place at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Morgado Hall on Sunday at 11 a.m. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. It’s a prelude to the 16th Annual ‘Ukulele Festival.

Lessons are designed for beginning and intermediate players. It is recommended that students be able to hold C, F, G7 chords and they should bring their own ʻukulele. No pre-registration is necessary.

No. 3 – Deason Ka’ohelo Baybayan plays at Ocean Organic Vodka Farm (Oct. 8, Kula)

Deason Ka’ohelo Baybayan

Deason Ka‘ohelo Baybayan, founder of The Lahaina Grown Band, performs at Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery in Kula on Sunday from 5:30 to 7.p.m. Ocean Organic is accepting donations to benefit Maui wildfire victims.

Baybayan performs music with island rhythms. His band created the popular song “Lahaina Grown” in a video that has glimpses of Front Street before the devastation. The Lahaina Grown video, produced in 2006, has more than 790,000 views.

Other weekly entertainment Thursday through next week Wednesday:

Thursday: Lahaina born and raised Ikaika Cosma performs island-style grooves.

Friday: The trio Nevah Too Late with hula performs island grooves.

Saturday: Na Hoku Hanohano winner and master slack key guitarist Kevin Brown.

Monday: Falsetto master C.J. Boom Helekahi from Hana.

Tuesday: Ikaika Cosma with island sounds.

Wednesday: The quartet Maui Jam Band performing island sounds with hula.

No. 4 – Pāʻia Bay Coffee & Bar benefit for Maui musicians affected by wildfires (Oct. 7, Pāʻia)

Gretchen Rhodes

Soul and rock singer Gretchen Rhodes and the House Shakers, regulars at Fleetwood’s in Lahaina, and jazz and blues pianist Mark Johnstone will perform at Pāʻia Bay Coffee & Bar on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. to benefit musicians who lost instruments in the Maui wildfires. Rhodes and Johnstone are members of the Grammy-nominated Mick Fleetwood Blues Band. Both will be performing at 8:30 p.m.

Lahaina resident Reuben Pali said his nonprofit Maui Music Mission, which provides instruction for students from kindergarten to intermediate school, is still trying to recuperate from the loss of rehearsal space and instruments due to the wildfire.

Owner Sarah Lovetree said the benefit is also connecting a long list of musicians and their need for instruments with potential donors who have quality instruments. The instruments may be dropped off at the stage. For more information, please go to Pāʻia Bay Coffee & Bar or contact 808-579-3111.

No. 5 – 25th Annual Oktoberfest features benefit (October 6 & 7, Kahului)

Oktoberfest at Brigit & Bernardʻs Garden Cafe

Oktoberfest at Brigit & Bernard’s Garden Cafe takes place Fridays and Saturdays in October, starting at 6:30 p.m. The event features an Ohmpah Band, with more than 15 food items in an all-you-can-eat celebration.

The menu includes Bavarian style meat loaf, Hungarian goulash, German pork roast, veal sausage, apple strudel and vanilla sauce, and a shot of Jaegermeister.

Chef Bernard Weber said there will be an auction of beer steins and other items, with proceeds every Saturday through October going to the nonprofit Maui Strong for the victims of the wildfires. The Oktoberfest dates: Oct. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28. For more information including reservations, go to Brigit and Bernard’s Oktoberfest or call 808-877-6000.

No. 6 – Jason Tepora sings at Maui wildfire benefit (Oct. 6, Māʻalaea)

Jason Tepora

Singer-guitarist Jason Tepora performs on the last of three evening cruises on the Pacific Whale Foundation to raise funds for Maui wildfire relief on Saturday at 5 p.m. Tepora, who was a regular at Down The Hatch restaurant before the devastating Lahaina fire, performs acoustic soft rock music. He has a YouTube channel.

All proceeds go to the the foundation’s Maui Disaster Funds. For more information including tickets, go to the Pacific Whale Foundation’s site.

No. 7 – Andrew Bees will perform at da Playground Maui (Oct. 8, Māʻalaea)

Reggae star Andrew Bees is scheduled to perform at da Playground Maui on Sunday at 8 p.m. Doors open 7.

Bees is a singer-songwriter and front man for the Grammy-winning band Black Uhuru. He will be joined by Zivanai Masango and King Hopeton.

Parking is free after 5 p.m. with local I.D. 21 and older. For more information including tickets, go to da Playground Maui.

No. 8 – Two Divas: An Evening of Jazz at ProArts Playhouse (Oct. 10, Kīhei)

Jazz Divas Ingrid Hagelberg and Ellen Bellarose

International jazz singers Ingrid Hagelberg and Ellen Bellarose perform at the ProArts Playhouse on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Hagelberg, originally from Sweden, has performed in Europe, Los Angeles, South Africa, Mexico and Japan. Her latest album “Love Has No Rules” is recorded in English, French and German. Bellarose performed as a vocalist with the Glenn Miller Orchestra, then conducted by the great clarinetist Buddy DeFranco. She has toured in the United States, Canada, Japan and Europe.

Accompanying the two will be with Jeff Hellmer on piano, Ian Sheridan on upright bass and John Zangrando on saxophone. For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.com.

No. 9 – Troy Boi with YEHME2 at da Playground Maui (Oct. 7, Māʻalaea)

Electric Palms Hawaiʻi presents Troyboi with YEHME2 at da Playground Maui Saturday at 9 p.m. Troy Henry, born in East London and better known as TroyBoi, is a multicultural electronic music artist. In 2017, he debuted his full-length, “Left Is Right,” a bass-heavy collection that included collaborations with Healthy Chill, Nefera, Y.A.S,and Ice Cube. He has produced and remixed tracks for rap, R&B and pop artists.

Free parking is available with local ID after 5 p.m. Ages 21 and over. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com

No. 10 – Kanekoa at the Maui Coffee Attic (Oct. 6, Wailuku)

The ʻukulele-powered jam band Kanekoa performs at the Pavilion at Maui Coffee Attic on Friday at 6 p.m. The band features Kaulana Kanekoa on lead vocals, Don Lopez on vocals, ‘ukulele bass and fretless bass, and Vince Esquire on lead ʻukulele.

The band delivers a soulful ‘Kanikapila’ from originals to rock, R&B and Motown cover tunes, along with some popular Hawaiian songs. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Coffee Attic or call 808-250-9555.

No. 11 – ‘Rocky Horror Show’ at ‘Īao Theater (Oct. 6-31)

Micah Howlett as Riff Raff in Rocky Horror Show

The “Rocky Horror Show” is opening this weekend, on its 50th Anniversary. Actor Eric Gilliom is reprising his role of the diabolically funny Dr. Frank ’N’ Furter. This fully produced stage production, with live band and rocking singers, has a lot of campy, interactive opportunities. Audience participation bags will be on sale. The musical had sold-out performances last year.

The plot begins with sweethearts Brad and Janet searching for help after getting a flat tire during a storm and discovering the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter. Their innocence is lost as they meet a house full of wild characters, including a creepy butler and rocking biker as well as Furter, who unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.” For more information including tickets, go to mauionstage.com.

No. 12 – Soul folk trio at Mulligans On The Blue (Oct. 7, Wailea)

Tempa & Naor Project with violinist William Wainwright perform music medicine for the soul at Mulligans On The Blue on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.

The trio performs original soul folk and eclectic covers. Reservations are recommended. Go to Mulligans or call 808-874-1131.

No. 13 – Adaka Marvin at ‘Īao Theater (Oct. 9, Wailuku)

Adaka Marvin

Canadian singer MT, also known as Adaka Marvin, will perform at the ‘Īao Theater on Monday from 7 to 8:30. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The family-friendly event is part of the ONO series of free performances.

With a soulful and distinct voice, MT performs unique renditions of indie, folk, alternative, pop, new wave and rock; and she pays tribute to Canadian talent. She has opened for Daughtry at the Castle Theater and performed during the 2023 Maui Brewers Festival. Reservations for seats at ‘Īao Theater are recommended.

Show your email confirmation or e-ticket at the door, either printed or on your phone. Your seat assignment is on your email confirmation/e-ticket. Street parking is available on Market and Vineyard Streets as well as the community lot on Wells Street. Da Artsy Bee shuttle bus is provided free by the County of Maui. Pick up is from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. at the Maui Lani Safeway side parking lot by the loading dock.

No. 14 – Birthday Candles at MAPA’s Living Room (Oct. 6- 22, Wailuku)

The Maui Academy of Performing Arts presents the Maui premiere of the Broadway play “Birthday Candles” on Oct. 6. It runs through Oct. 22 at MAPA’s Living Room, 2050 Main St. in Wailuku.

Written by American playwright Noah Haidle, the play tells the story of a woman and her loved ones on her birthdays as she ages from 17 to a 107-year-old great-grandmother. It starred Emmy Award-winner Debra Messing when it opened on Broadway in March 2022.

Haidle has had 10 plays performed in Germany where one newspaper compared him to Chekov and Beckett. He has received three Lincoln Center Lecompte Du Nouy awards and a 2005 Helen Merrill Award for emerging playwrights.

The play is directed by MAPA’s artistic director David C. Johnson and is part of MAPA’s Living Room series. For more information including tickets, go to MauiAcademy.org.

No. 15 – Blue Diamond Trio at Diamonds (Oct. 7 & 14)

Blue Diamond Trio

The Blue Diamond Trio with Gordon S. on saxophone along with a keyboardist Ken Stover and Pete Atkins on drums performs at Diamonds Bar & Grill on Saturdays from 10 a.m. till noon. Breakfast is served.

The bar and restaurant is located at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. For more information, go to Diamonds or call 808-874-9299.

No. 16 – Island Soul’s dance hits from 70s to now (Oct. 8, Wailea)

The dance band Island Soul performs hits from the 70s to now at Mulligans On The Blue on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The group features Missy Aguilar as a vocalist. Bring your dance shoes. For more information including cover charge, go to Mulligans website.

No. 17 – Free Polynesian Dance & Music Show (Oct. 8, Kahului)

Maui Mall Village presents a free Polynesian Dance & Music Show on Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. It’s a Polynesian journey through dance & music with Aumakua Productions at the Village’s Center Court. The event is free.

No. 18 – Upcountry Farmers Market ( Oct. 7 & 14, Kula)

The Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Vendors sell fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoʻi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, and exotic prepared foods such as Thai.

For more information, including any changes in schedule, go to upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

No. 19 – Lahaina Craft Fair across from Kamaole III Park (Oct. 8 & 11, Kīhei)

The Lahaina Gift and Craft Fair, formerly at Lahaina Gateway, has a temporary home at the corner of Keonekai and South Kīhei roads across from Kamaole III Park on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vendors sell a variety of items, including jewelry, sculptures, maps, T-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers and soaps. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, go to [email protected]. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Coming Up Soon:

No. 20 – Aloha Friday for Festivals of Aloha (Oct. 13, Kahului)

Nā Manu Leo

Festivals of Aloha on Maui is celebrating Aloha Friday at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center on Oct. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event, prior to the Hana Parade and Ho’olaulea on Oct. 21, will include Hawaiian cultural exhibits, hands-on activities and Hawaiian music and hula.

Performers at the shopping center include Nathan Aweau, the group Nā Manu Leo, and Welolani Noury, the 2023 Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest Champion.

