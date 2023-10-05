Deadline for FEMA, SBA assistance extended to Nov. 9

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center / SBA Disaster Assistance at UHMC in Kahului. PC: Wendy Osher (8.30.23)

Homeowners and renters who were affected by the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui now have until Thursday, Nov. 9, to apply for federal disaster assistance from FEMA and submit an application for a disaster loan from the US Small Business Administration.

“As we continue to mourn the destruction and tragic loss of life on Maui, it is crucial that the Maui community has the federal assistance and relief it needs,” said the Hawaiʻi Congressional delegation in a joint statement. “The loan deadline extension will provide businesses, nonprofits, homeowners, and renters who have been impacted by this tragedy with additional time to navigate the loan process and submit their applications without the added pressure of a tight timeline. We appreciate the SBA for heeding our call and we will continue working to ensure that Maui has the federal funding and support needed to recover and rebuild.”

Survivors are encouraged to file insurance claims for damage to their homes, personal property and vehicles before they apply for FEMA assistance, which is available to eligible individuals and households.

To apply for FEMA disaster assistance:

visit DisasterAssistance.gov

use the FEMA mobile app

call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362

watch an American Sign Language video on how to apply

Survivors may also visit any Disaster Recovery Center to get help with their application. Find a center at fema.gov/DRC.

SBA provides low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofit organizations. You may apply online and download applications at https://www.sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires. You may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email [email protected] for more information on SBA disaster assistance.