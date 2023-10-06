Special Edition of Hawaiʻi Food & Wine Festival announced in Wailea, Maui, Nov. 18

Hawai‘i Ag & Culinary Alliance presents a special edition of the renowned Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival. This is offered in partnership with the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority in conjunction with their Mālama Maui campaign to encourage respectful, compassionate and responsible travel to accessible areas of Maui.

“Taste Our Love For Maui” unites eight exceptionally talented chefs, each deeply connected to the island’s rich heritage for one-night only on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. at Humble Market Kitchin by Roy Yamaguchi and Wailea Beach Resort.

Chef Roy Yamaguchi. File photo by JD Pells for Maui Now

The evening will feature the culinary talents of proud Maui locals Isaac Bancaco, Joey Macadangdang, Sheldon Simeon and Lee Anne Wong who are among the many remarkable individuals in the hospitality industry that lent their skills and expertise to feed the community impacted by the Maui fires.

They will be joined by HFWF co-founder, Roy Yamaguchi, and three invited chefs—Troy Guard, Ravi Kapur and Belinda Leong—who generously rallied around Maui’s relief efforts to raise vital funds for the island’s recovery.

These chefs take the flavors of mixed plate favorites to new heights, accentuating the finest Maui-grown products, as they skillfully weave the intricate tapestry of Maui’s plantation history into their culinary creations for a unique dining experience.

The benefit event, which comes on the heels of the 13th Annual Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival on the Island of Hawai‘i and O‘ahu, will donate 100% of ticket sales to HACA’s Kōkua Restaurant & Hospitality Fund for Maui—providing financial assistance to restaurant, bar, and hospitality workers impacted by the Maui wildfires. To date, the organization has raised over $650,000 which is being distributed in $1,000 disbursements to eligible individuals on a first come first serve basis who were accepted through an application process earlier this year.

“More than 3,700 restaurant, bar and hospitality workers employed in the fire-impacted areas and experienced a loss of employment of reduction in income, applied for the Kokua Restaurant & Hospitality Fund,” said Denise Yamaguchi, HFWF Chief Executive Officer. “Through our ongoing efforts to aid the communities affected, this benefit event will continue to raise funds to support additional individuals displaced by the fires.”

The gourmet giving weekend extends beyond the Festival and is a chance to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by the wildfires. Visitors and guests of the event are invited to explore Maui’s vibrant food scene through the Maui Nui First website, an initiative organized by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, providing a comprehensive list of restaurants and eateries open for business to support local businesses. A special room rate at Wailea Beach Resort is being offered to event attendees to encourage guests to eat, drink and stay the weekend in Maui.

“Consider how your travel can make a difference,” said HFWF co-founder, Roy Yamaguchi. “Maui’s economy relies on our visitor industry, and your purposeful travel can play a vital role in the island’s recovery—restoring not just buildings, but the livelihoods and hopes of the people who call Maui home.”

Tickets for “Taste Our Love for Maui: are $250 for general admission, or $350 for priority access with early entry at 5 p.m. A limited number of VIP tables are available for groups of ten with early access, reserved seating and exclusive culinary creations.

