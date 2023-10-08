Maui Weather Forecast for October 08, 2023

West Side

Today: Breezy. Sunny with isolated showers. Highs 83 to 88. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 68 to 74. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Columbus Day: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 83 to 88. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 69. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Columbus Day: Sunny. Highs around 88. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers. Highs 80 to 85 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows 67 to 73 near the shore to around 55 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Columbus Day: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs 80 to 85 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Breezy. Sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 87. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 67 to 72. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Columbus Day: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 87. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 60 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 50 at the visitor center to around 47 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Columbus Day: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 60 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers. Highs 80 to 85 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows 67 to 73 near the shore to around 55 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Columbus Day: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs 80 to 85 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 71 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 68. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Columbus Day: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 71 to 80. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Breezy. Sunny with isolated showers. Highs 76 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 61 to 72. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Columbus Day: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 77 to 88. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A high far northwest of the main Hawaiian Islands will slowly track east through Wednesday, allowing the return of breezy trades with minor strength fluctuations. A front will approach the islands from the north during the second half of the week, causing trades to decrease. Expect clouds and showers to favor windward and mauka areas through midweek. During the second half of next week, lighter winds will result in a hybrid trade wind and land/seabreeze pattern.

Discussion

A high far northwest of the main Hawaiian Islands will slowly build, causing local trade winds to continue strengthening. Radar and satellite loops show scattered showery low clouds favoring windward areas of most of the islands. Patchy broken low clouds cover windward and mauka sections of Kauai. Overnight soundings showed 1.2 to 1.6 inches of PW, with positive lifted index values, indicating a modestly stable airmass with seasonal to slightly drier than normal conditions.

Models show the high will slowly track east through the first half of the week, maintaining breezy trades and keeping clouds and showers across windward and mauka regions. However, increased moisture will pass near or just south of the state, fueling increased shower activity Monday night for the eastern half of the state and Tuesday into early Wednesday morning for the rest of the state. Airmass stability will increase Wednesday and Thursday as upper ridging builds in over the region, limiting shower activity once again. A front will approach the state from the north and weaken toward the end of the forecast period, weakening our winds and allowing a hybrid trade wind and land/seabreeze pattern to develop.

Aviation

A high pressure ridge north of Hawaii will keep moderate trade winds in the forecast with fairly stable conditions and limited shower activity. Cloud bands moving into Kauai and the Big Island will produce some enhanced shower activity through the early morning hours. Otherwise drier conditions with isolated showers mainly over windward and mountain areas. VFR conditions will prevail with brief periods of MVFR conditions in showers.

AIRMET Sierra in effect for mountain obscuration over north through east sections of Kauai and the Big Island this morning. This AIRMET will likely diminish after 20Z.

Marine

A surface high pressure system located far northwest of the islands will move slowly east to a position far north of the state during the next couple of days. This will likely maintain moderate to locally fresh trade winds across the state early this week. The latest forecast guidance indicates trade wind speeds will be just below the Small Craft Advisory criteria over the typically windier waters adjacent to the islands of Maui County and the Big Island from Monday into Tuesday. The surface high pressure system will likely push east to a position far northeast of the state from Tuesday through mid-week.

The current north swell will continue to gradually lower through early Monday. A new northwest swell arriving late Monday will likely produce a modest increase in surf along exposed north and west facing shores from Monday night and Tuesday through early Wednesday. The forecast guidance appears to indicate a larger, reinforcing northwest swell may arrive late Wednesday, and persist through Friday.

The current small, south-southwest swell will gradually lower from later today through tonight. Expect small background surf along south facing shores on Monday due to a combination of small south and southeast swells. The wave model guidance indicates a new south swell may arrive Tuesday, which could produce a slight increase in surf along south facing shores through mid-week. Expect modest, choppy surf along east facing shores through mid- week due to the moderate to locally fresh trade winds.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

