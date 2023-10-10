Celebration of National Coming Out Day to be held in Wailuku on Oct. 11

The Aloha Maui Pride organization and the County of Maui are hosting a short ceremony on Wednesday in Wailuku to celebrate the 35th anniversary of National Coming Out Day.

The public is invited to attend the 11 a.m. program, which includes a proclamation on the front lawn of the Kalana O Maui building, 200 S. High St.

National Coming Out Day is celebrated every Oct. 11 to raise awareness for individuals within the LGBTQ+ community, and champion the idea that homophobia thrives in silence.

It serves as a day that members of the LGBTQ+ community may “come out” to family or friends about their sexual preference or gender identity.

The national day began in 1987 with 500,000 people marching in Washington for lesbian and gay rights. It spurred meetings to grow acceptance and increase LGBTQ+ rights.

It was a human rights movement to illustrate that most people already know and respect someone in the LGBTQ+ community, and the day helps these people come to light.

This special day was created the next year to celebrate, acknowledge, honor and support the LGBTQ+ community and give encouragement to those who wanted to “come out” and reveal their sexual orientation to someone. The LGBTQ+ community includes people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, non-binary, intersex and other genders and sexual orientations.

Aloha Maui Pride is a non-profit organization formed in 2019 to promote and sponsor activities and events that support, celebrate and honor the Maui LGBTQIA+ community. Its mission is to improve and honor the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, gender non-conforming, non-binary, aikane, mahu, mahu wahine and mahu kane people; as well as to enhance a mutual understanding and acceptance of all people.

For more information or questions about the event, please contact Antonia Debevec at 808-446-6659 or by email: [email protected].