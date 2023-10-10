Maui News

Hawaiʻi governor orders US and state flags at half-staff to honor lives lost in attacks on Israel

October 10, 2023, 8:16 PM HST
To honor the lives of those lost, including Americans, that began with the attacks on Israel over the weekend, Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green has ordered the United States and Hawai‘i state flags be flown at half-staff at state facilities.

These include the Hawai‘i State Capitol, all state offices and agencies, and the Hawai‘i National Guard facilities.

The flags will remain lowered until sunset on Oct. 17.

