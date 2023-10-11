Hawai‘i congressional delegation introduces resolution to honor victims, first responders of Maui wildfires

Hawai‘i’s congressional delegation in Washington, D.C., are honoring those who lost their lives and the first responders in the devastating August wildfires on Maui.

Aerial view of the Lahaina wildfire aftermath. (8.11.23) PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

U.S. Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz and U.S. Reps. Jill Tokuda and Ed Case introduced Resolution 392, which also expresses their continued support for the communities of West and Upcountry Maui impacted by the fires.

The resolution was led by Hirono in the Senate and Tokuda in the House. It has already passed the Senate with unanimous consent.

“I’m glad to see this resolution pass the Senate with unanimous support,” said Hirono. “I will continue advocating for the federal resources necessary for Maui to recover, guided by the community voices and values of those who call Maui home.”

Nearly 7,000 acres in the Lahaina, Olinda, Kula and Pulehu-Kihei areas were scorched by the wildfires. About 2,200 structures, including more than 1,900 homes, nearly 1,000 businesses and four schools, were damaged, destroyed or impacted by the fires.

The Lahaina Fire alone resulted in 97 confirmed deaths. It is the deadliest wildfire in the United States in more than a century and one of the worst natural disasters in Hawai‘i history.

“It is estimated that billions of dollars will be necessary to repair the damaged areas in West Maui,” says the resolution.

More than 7,000 people have been displaced by the wildfires and 22 people remain missing.

“As the recovery continues, we will keep doing everything we can to ensure Maui gets the support it needs from the federal government,” said Schatz.

Tokuda said the sacrifice of those who lost their lives and heroism of the emergency officials who responded during the wildfires will not be forgotten. She also echoed the comments of both Hawai‘i senators, pledging to continue to fight for the resources and support Maui needs to recover and rebuild.

“As we pass into the third month since the Maui wildfires, we honor our ‘ohana lost and our first responders who saved many more even at their own expense, both in recognition of the worst and best of this tragedy but also in recommittal to the long road still ahead to recovery,” added Case.

To read the resolution, click here.