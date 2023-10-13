Maui Fire Department conducting live fire training Oct. 13, 16 and 17 in Waikapu

The Maui Fire Department is conducting live fire training on Oct. 13, 16 and 17 as part of its 39th recruit class.

This training will be conducted in Waikapu, across from the Maui Tropical Plantation. Smoke associated with this training will be visible between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

The fire department will have 3 relief engines, 2 safety officers, 6 wildland training cadre personnel and 15 fire department recruits on site to ensure proper management and safety during this critical phase of recruit training.