Application deadline Oct. 29 for new workforce housing development in Wailuku

Artistʻs rendition of new Kaulana Mahina workforce housing development in Wailuku.

Kaulana Mahina, the new workforce housing development in Wailuku, distributed more than 2,900 applications last week for its affordable rental units.

Applications will be accepted until the deadline of Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.

The development will have 324 multifamily rental units, of which 195 units are restricted as affordable for low-income to moderate households and will be allocated to applicants by lottery drawing only.

A 20-30-minute appointment with a Kaulana Mahina agent is strongly recommended when turning in a completed application.

All appointments are at Kaulana Mahina’s temporary office at 400 Hana Hwy., Suite B, in Kahului.

Kaulana Mahina broke ground with a blessing ceremony in 2022. The schedule is for people to be able to move in the first quarter of 2024. The development is located on 14.4 acres at 10 Piha Poepoe Way, below Wailuku Heights and makai of Honoapi‘ilani Highway.

In addition to the 195 affordable rental studios, one- and two-bedroom units, Kaulana Mahina offers 129 market-priced studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom units. They will be offered to the general public following national Fair Housing rules and regulations.

“We are so thrilled to be able to provide this housing for Maui’s working families and community,” Kerry Nicholson, senior managing director at developer Legacy Partners, said in a news release. “We hope this is just the beginning of many more developments on Maui and all islands offering options for affordable workforce rentals.”

To submit an application:

Book an appointment by calling 808-867-9800 as soon as possible.

Fill out every part of the 20-page packet, even the sections that do not apply, and sign it. Watch the step-by-step explanatory video on how to do so.

Gather copies of all necessary documents, including income and asset documentation for all household members over the age of 18.

Bring these documents and your current ID to the appointment at 400 Hana Hwy., allotting up to 30 minutes (may be less depending on application preparedness).

Submit everything by the deadline of Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.

Completed applications will be screened, and eligible submissions entered into the virtual lottery drawing at 11 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2023. Incomplete applications will not be entered into the drawing.

A link to watch the drawing live will be posted on the website at kaulanamahinaapts.com/.

Within the first 10 days following the lottery, the property manager will contact the first 50 households in the final ranking order of the lottery list to begin the income certification process.

For questions regarding workforce housing applications and the lottery process, please email [email protected]. For more information about Kaulana Mahina, visit kaulanamahinaapts.com.