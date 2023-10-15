Akakū Community Media to hold open house for Free Speech Week, Community Media Day

Akakū celebrates Free Speech Week and Community Media Day Oct. 16 – 20. (PC: Akakū Maui Community Media)

Akakū Maui Community Media will open itʻs broadcast studio and facilities to the public Oct. 16 to 20 in celebration of Free Speech Week and Community Media Day.

The Open House will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Maui community media is hyper-local information relevant to the needs of the community, created by and for the residents of Maui Nui.

Akakū is Mauiʻs public access center whose mission is to help empower the communityʻs voice through affordable or free video production education, access to media tools and distribution. Akakū cable access channels are 53, 54 and 55.

Content is also distributed via video on demand platforms, including Maui Stream online and mobile app. Its roots were established in grassroots advocacy and social change, it is an alternative to commercial media outlets.

Akakū will have tours and talk story on the resources available to the public. There will be family friendly, participatory activities in the broadcast studio, Media Lab and KAKU radio booth.

Refreshments and prize drawings for pre-registered guests. Register at akaku.org or call 808-871-5554.

Additionally, Akakū will have its broadcast studio open during Free Speech Week for drop-in Oct 16 – 20 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for any resident to record a message, exercising their right to free speech. Free Speech Week is an annual, nonpartisan celebration of freedom of speech and of the press. To learn more about both national programs visit www.communitymediaday.org and freespeechweek.org.