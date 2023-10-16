Maui Cancer Resources free workshop supports caregivers of cancer patients
Maui Cancer Resources will hold a cancer support workshop to educate and support Maui’s cancer patients on the difficult subject of caregiving.
The workshop will take place on Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Anthonyʻs Church, located at 1627 Mill St. in Wailuku. Lunch, coffee, tea and snacks are included.
The workshop is free to all cancer patients and caregivers. Donations are welcome.
“Caregiving can have many rewards,” said Dr. Bridget Bongaard, Maui Cancer Resources medical director. “For most caregivers, caring for a loved one feels good…and it can make your
relationship stronger. But the demands of caregiving also cause emotional and physical
stress.”
“It’s common to feel angry, frustrated, worn out or sad. And it’s common to feel
alone. As a caregiver, you may be so focused on your loved one that you don’t see how
caregiving affects your own health and well-being. Ask for the help you need. Besides
asking family and friends, use local resources for caregivers,” Bongaard continued.
To sign up, visit: www.mauicancerresources.org/daytreats. The deadline to register is Oct. 18.