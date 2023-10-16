Maui Cancer Resources free workshop supports caregivers of cancer patients

Maui Cancer Resourcesʻ workshop is designed to help both caregivers and cancer patients cope with the stress of caregiving and promote wellness. (PC: Maui Cancer Resources)

Maui Cancer Resources will hold a cancer support workshop to educate and support Maui’s cancer patients on the difficult subject of caregiving.

The workshop will take place on Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Anthonyʻs Church, located at 1627 Mill St. in Wailuku. Lunch, coffee, tea and snacks are included.

The workshop is free to all cancer patients and caregivers. Donations are welcome.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Caregiving can have many rewards,” said Dr. Bridget Bongaard, Maui Cancer Resources medical director. “For most caregivers, caring for a loved one feels good…and it can make your

relationship stronger. But the demands of caregiving also cause emotional and physical

stress.”

“It’s common to feel angry, frustrated, worn out or sad. And it’s common to feel

alone. As a caregiver, you may be so focused on your loved one that you don’t see how

caregiving affects your own health and well-being. Ask for the help you need. Besides

asking family and friends, use local resources for caregivers,” Bongaard continued.

To sign up, visit: www.mauicancerresources.org/daytreats. The deadline to register is Oct. 18.