Sandy Hook mom Scarlett Lewis shares Hope and Healing with Maui survivors

Scarlett Lewis, (second from right) Founder of the Choose Love S.E.L. Program (Social Emotional Learning)

“Love unites, fear divides,” explains Scarlett Lewis, Founder of the Choose Love S.E.L. Program (Social Emotional Learning). “We cannot think a loving thought and a fearful thought at the same time, so overcoming trauma and fear means choosing love. We can do that in simple, practical ways that we teach children, families and survivors who become ‘thrivers,’” she said.

Lewis was moved by the Maui fires and visited Maui in September. She returns this week with “Hope & Healing” for Hawaiʻi and Maui schools. Lewis lost 6-year-old son Jesse Lewis at the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Since then, Scarlett has championed Choose Love S.E.L. program to overcome trauma and combat violence/bullying with essential life skills like mindfulness, Courage and Compassion-in-Action. She’ll celebrate Unity Day at Maui schools and host a Choose Aloha Conference: Sat., Oct. 28, 2023 free both live and virtual: ChooseAloha.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 17 5-7 p.m. at Lokelani Intermediate (adopted Lahaina Intermediate, Maui) ‘Ohana Event

Wednesday, Oct. 18 7:50-10:40 a.m. at Waiheʻe Elementary (Wailuku, Maui) Unity Day Rally, Book reading and morning broadcast. 2-3 p.m. at Solomon Elementary, Teacher Training (Schofield Barracks, Oʻahu)

Thursday, Oct. 19 1:15-3:15 p.m. at August Ahrens Elementary, Rally and Teacher Training

Wednesday, Oct. 25 8-8:30 a.m. at Pearl Harbor Kai Elementary, Rally 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Kalihi Waena El. Talent Show; Contact: Principal Daniel Larkin

Saturday, Oct. 28 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Choose Aloha 3.0 Conference, S.E.L. for Unprecedented Times at Honoʻuliʻuli Middle School

