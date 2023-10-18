Carnival Cruise Line to sail more guests to Hawaiʻi from additional US homeports

Carnival. Photo Courtesy.

Ahead of Carnival Cruise Line’s next visit to Hawaiʻi on the 2,124-guest Carnival Miracle, which will arrive to Kahului, Maui on Thursday, it’s also continuing to chart its course for deployment plans to bring more guests to Hawaiʻi.

“We’ve sailed memorable cruises to Hawaiʻi from our West Coast homeport of Long Beach, Calif. for decades, and recently we expanded our Carnival Journeys Hawaiʻi sailings from the additional homeports of San Francisco and Seattle,” said Fred Stein, Carnival’s vice president of revenue planning and deployment.

The sailings Carnival is currently offering represent 16 calls to Maui, Honolulu, Kauaʻi and Hilo. Additionally, six upcoming cruises feature visits to Kona.

Carnival guests in Hawaiʻi enjoy a wide range of onshore experiences – from adventures excursions like ziplining through a rainforest or getting an up-close look at volcanoes and waterfalls, to enriching activities, such as learning about the traditions of the Hawaiian lūʻau.

Carnival has 16 cruises featuring 14- and 15-day itineraries to Hawaiʻi that are currently available on the following ships: Carnival Miracle, Carnival Legend, Carnival Spirit and Carnival Radiance. Additionally, a 25-day spectacular sailing from Singapore to Long Beach on Carnival Panorama features stops in Honolulu and Maui (Kahului) after visiting Ho Chi Minh (Phu My), Kota Kinabalu, Manila and Guam in Southeast Asia.

Through the spring of next year, Carnival Miracle will make six trips from Long Beach to Hawaiʻi. In September of 2024, Carnival Miracle is set for a special Hawaiʻi cruise from San Francisco and Carnival Spirit will sail to Hawaiʻi from Seattle. Also in 2024, Carnival Radiance will take Carnival Miracle’s place in Long Beach, adding 40% more capacity on six sailings from the fall of 2024 to spring 2025. Hawaiʻi cruises are also open for sale in September 2025, with Carnival Spirit sailing from Seattle and Carnival Legend sailing from San Francisco.

Additional 2025-26 deployment details will be announced soon – with more itineraries becoming available in the coming months, including new departures from the US west coast and cruises to Hawaiʻi.