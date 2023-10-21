Queen Kaʻahumanu Center announces October lineup of events

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center and Elly’s Formal Wear Drive (Oct. 20). Another followup drive will be held Oct. 27 from 4-8 p.m.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center has released a lineup of events for the month of October, including a chance to donate clothing for Lahainaluna students, enjoy Kama‘āina Nights, Keiki Club, Miss Maui Pageant, Holo Holo Halloween and more.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center and Elly’s Formal Wear Drive – Oct. 20 and 27 from 4-8 p.m.

Last Friday, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center and Elly’s Formal Wear launched a formal wear and accessories drive to provide Lahainaluna High School students with formal and casual wear for a few upcoming events including Senior Ball and Junior Prom. Formal wear donations can be dropped off at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center’s Center Court on Friday, Oct. 20 and 27 between 4 and 8 p.m., as well as Sunday, Oct. 22 from 3 to 5 p.m. during the Miss Maui USA Pageant.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kama‘āina Nights – Oct. 20 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center and Pacific Media Group hosts Kama‘āina Nights, featuring the Kalama School ʻUkulele Band and Jordan Soon, a 19-year-old singer-songwriter from Wailuku, Maui. Jordan got his first opportunity to take the stage in 2016, and has been singing professionally ever since. He released his first single, “Flashlight,” in 2020 and recently released “He Will Carry You” in 2023.

Keiki Club – Oct. 21 from 10 to 11 a.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Keiki are invited to learn Hawaiian language with Kumu Luana of Morning Mana‘o in the keiki play area. Space is limited, reservations are required.

Miss Maui USA & Miss Maui Teen USA Pageant – Oct. 22 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center presents The Miss Maui USA and Miss Maui Teen USA 2023 Preliminary Pageant! On Sunday, Oct. 22 from 3-5 p.m., 12 Maui wahine will take the stage and compete for the coveted titles of Miss Maui USA + Miss Maui Teen USA, and Miss Valley Isle USA + Miss Valley Isle Teen USA. These four titleholders will move on to compete and represent Maui at the Hawaiʻi State Pageant next February.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Holo Holo Halloween – Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

You’re invited to join Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center for a spook-tacular Halloween event filled with candy, a costume contest, prizes and more. The first 50 kids to attend will receive a free keiki smoothie coupon to Jamba Juice. Children 0-13 years can pre-register for the costume contest here. Winners will receive a Fun Factory Gift Card, a $25 check sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, and more goodies.

For more information on all the fall events, visit https://queenkaahumanucenter.com/events/.