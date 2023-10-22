Culture Curl Studio hosts National First Responders Day for Kula and Lahaina

Free hair washing and styling services will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be for all first responders along with Lahaina and Kula families who were impacted by last month’s fires. (PC: Culture Curl Studio)



Culture Curl Studio is offering free hair washing and styling on Oct. 28 in honor of National First Responders Day.

The services will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be for all first responders along with Lahaina and Kula families who were impacted by last month’s fires. Culture Curl Studio is located at 55B N. Church St. in Wailuku.

Hair washing, scalp massage, aromatherapy, blow dry styling and hair braiding will be offered by appointment only.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“As a daughter of a retired LAFD firefighter this hit home and my heart will always hold a special place for first responders,” said Raquel Noriko, owner of Culture Curl Studio. “They are the community’s heroes and even bigger ones to the families and homes they belong to. To honor the bravery and resilience of Lahaina and Kula fire survivors and first responders this will be open to you as long as there are extra hands to help along the way.”

Call or text the salon at 808-400-4221 or appointments.

