Hawaiian Music Series features Marvin Tevaga at the Bailey House in Wailuku, Oct. 26

Marvin Tevaga. Credit: Meew Meew Studios / courtesy Lahaina Restoration Foundation

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s Hawaiian Music Series will be back or a monthly edition on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m., at Hale Hoʻikeʻike at the Bailey House Museum in Wailuku. This free concert will feature local talent Marvin Tevaga.

Born and raised on Maui, Tevaga’s passion for music began when he picked up a ʻukulele for the first time at the age of 8. He grew up loving and listening to a variety of music genres brought by the different cultures of our island, including pop, rock and country. He infuses his songs with both his love for these genres as well as his love for his island’s music, creating his own unique music style.

This free concert has been a tradition for 15 years in Lahaina, held on the last Thursday of every month, made possible by Lahaina Restoration Foundation with the support from the Maui County Office of Economic Development. The special location of this month is provided by Maui Historical Society.

Guests are invited to bring their own blankets, mats, and low-back beach chairs to enjoy the music on the lawn. Free parking is available onsite.

For more information, visit https://lahainarestoration.org/calendar/.