Maui Surf Forecast for October 27, 2023
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|North winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
north in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:26 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:53 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current north-northwest (330-340 degrees) swell will continue to subside through Saturday. Another north-northwest (340 degrees) swell arriving Sunday may produce a modest bump in surf along exposed north and west facing shores late this weekend through Monday, before gradually fading Tuesday.
A series of swells originating in the Southern Hemisphere will likely produce surf heights above the October average along south facing shores into early next week. The current long-period south- southwest (190-200 degrees) swell will be reinforced by another pulse tonight, keeping the swell height around 3 feet through Friday. The wave model guidance continues to show a new south (180-190 degrees) swell arriving Sunday, and persisting into Tuesday. Surf will likely remain small along east facing shores into early next week due to the lack of a significant fetch of trade winds upstream of the state.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE 5-10mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com