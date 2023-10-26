Maui Surf Forecast for October 27, 2023

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 07:06 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 01:34 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 07:25 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 01:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:26 AM HST. Sunset 5:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north-northwest (330-340 degrees) swell will continue to subside through Saturday. Another north-northwest (340 degrees) swell arriving Sunday may produce a modest bump in surf along exposed north and west facing shores late this weekend through Monday, before gradually fading Tuesday.

A series of swells originating in the Southern Hemisphere will likely produce surf heights above the October average along south facing shores into early next week. The current long-period south- southwest (190-200 degrees) swell will be reinforced by another pulse tonight, keeping the swell height around 3 feet through Friday. The wave model guidance continues to show a new south (180-190 degrees) swell arriving Sunday, and persisting into Tuesday. Surf will likely remain small along east facing shores into early next week due to the lack of a significant fetch of trade winds upstream of the state.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE 5-10mph in the afternoon.