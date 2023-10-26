Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 27, 2023

October 26, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
North winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            southeast.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 07:06 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 01:34 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            north in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 07:25 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 01:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:26 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:53 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current north-northwest (330-340 degrees) swell will continue to subside through Saturday. Another north-northwest (340 degrees) swell arriving Sunday may produce a modest bump in surf along exposed north and west facing shores late this weekend through Monday, before gradually fading Tuesday. 


A series of swells originating in the Southern Hemisphere will likely produce surf heights above the October average along south facing shores into early next week. The current long-period south- southwest (190-200 degrees) swell will be reinforced by another pulse tonight, keeping the swell height around 3 feet through Friday. The wave model guidance continues to show a new south (180-190 degrees) swell arriving Sunday, and persisting into Tuesday. Surf will likely remain small along east facing shores into early next week due to the lack of a significant fetch of trade winds upstream of the state. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE 5-10mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
