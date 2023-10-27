Credible missing persons list drops to 5 people unaccounted for from Lahaina fire

On Oct. 27, the Maui Police Department’s credible list of unaccounted for individuals from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire has dropped from six people to five people.

Lee Rogo, 76, no longer is on the list. It was not immediately known if he was found safe.

Police say there is only one more remains to be identified of the 99 known fatalities. To date, 97 people have been publicly identified.

The five people still on the credible unaccounted for list from the fire:

Artur Babkov, 35

Babkov was last seen by the Banyan tree on Aug. 8, according to a report on the Missing Persons Center website.

He is Caucasian of Slavic nationality. 5-10, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.

Lydia Coloma, 70

Lydia Coloma is part of a Filipino family in which multiple members have been confirmed dead, including her husband Salvador, according to a family GoFundMe.

Lydia Coloma is Filipino, 4-10, 120 pounds, with gray hair and dark eyes. She worked at Foodland in Lahaina.

Paul Kasprzycki, 76

Kasprzycki lived in a studio on Kupuohi Street in Lahaina and was last seen by family or friends on Aug. 8, according to a report on the Missing Persons Center website.

He is Caucasian, 5-9 and 197 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Robert H. Owens

Elmer Lee Stevens

If you believe an individual is still unaccounted for and their name is not included on the credible list of names, contact the MPD at 808-244-6400 or email [email protected] to file a missing person report.

If you are an immediate family member (parent, sibling, or child) of an individual you believe is still unaccounted for, live on Maui, and want to provide a DNA sample to assist with the identification process, call 808-270-7771.

If you live outside of Maui, contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or go to www.fbi.gov/MauiFires to receive instructions on how you may provide your DNA in this effort.