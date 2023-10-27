Hirono announces more than $7.4M to help Hawaiʻi households with home energy costs

US Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced that Hawaiʻi was awarded more than $7.4 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). She said this funding will help individuals and families with low incomes in Hawaiʻi lower their home energy costs, such as their cooling bills in the summer.

“As we work to lower costs for families in Hawaiʻi and across the country, it is crucial we enable families and communities to access affordable and reliable home energy,” said Senator Hirono. “By helping to ensure people across our state can afford energy, this funding will help promote the health and safety of keiki, kupuna, and families across the state.”

LIHEAP can also be used to pay home heating costs; reconnect energy services that have been disconnected; provide minor energy-related home repairs; weatherize homes to make them more energy efficient; and mitigate energy emergencies during disasters and extreme weather.

The grant—administered by the US Department of Health and Human Services—includes $100 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Senator Hirono voted to pass in 2021.

Additionally, the Office of Community Services—a department within HHS—launched its LIHEAP Eligibility Tool today. The tool allows households across the country to quickly identify whether they are eligible for LIHEAP assistance by inputting basic information, such as income and household size.

The LIHEAP Eligibility Tool can be accessed here. Those interested in applying for energy assistance can visit energyhelp.us or call the National Energy Assistance Referral hotline toll-free at 1-866-674-6327.