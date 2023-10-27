Lowered flags honor mourning in Maine, lives lost in Middle East

Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the Oct. 20 lowering of the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag, mourning the lives lost in the ongoing Middle East conflict, be continued in respect for the victims of the Oct. 25 gun violence in Lewiston, Maine.

This updated flag order applies to the Hawai‘i State Capitol and all state offices and agencies, as well as at Hawai‘i National Guard facilities in the State of Hawai‘i.

President Joseph Biden has also ordered US flags to be flown at half-staff, with his order ending at sunset on Oct. 30.

The Oct. 20 flag notice by Governor Green ordered that US and Hawaiʻi state flags are to remain lowered until further notice.

