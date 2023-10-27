Maui pesticide disposal event, Dec. 15, 2023

PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture Pesticides Branch

The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture’s Pesticide Disposal Program hosts a Maui pesticide disposal event to be held on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event offers free disposal for up to 250 pounds of canceled, suspended, unwanted, or unlabeled (CSUU) pesticides per eligible participant. Participants contributing more than 250 pounds of pesticides would need to enter into a separate disposal agreement with the contractor at a reduced payment rate. Please see the attached Accepted-Unaccepted Materials list.

Any agricultural entity, licensed pest control operator, landscape professional, pesticide dealer, and other commercial users of pesticides in the State can participate in the pesticide disposal program. No enforcement action will be taken against participants for disposing of CSUU pesticides.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The goal of the PDP is to promote a cleaner and safer Hawaiʻi by reducing the amount of pesticides which could potentially impact human health or the environment. “If you are on Maui and need to dispose of pesticides, please participate and help spread the word,” department officials said.

The deadline to register for participation is Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 by 4:30 p.m.

Eventbrite link

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-hawaii-department-of-agricultures-pesticide-disposal-event-maui-hi-tickets-746244285747?aff=Pesticide_Disposal_Program

Pesticide Disposal Program webpage: https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/pi/main/pesticide-disposal-program/

The webpage includes information on: Accepted-Unaccepted Materials; Disposal Schedule; FAQs; Pesticide Transportation Safety Tips; and a registration form.