Maui Surf Forecast for October 28, 2023

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds North winds around 10 mph, becoming

east. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 07:30 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:14 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 08:12 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 01:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:26 AM HST. Sunset 5:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Overlapping medium period north to northwest swells will keep small surf along north and west facing shores into early next week. The current north-northwest (330 degree) medium period swell will hold into Saturday. A reinforcing north-northwest (340 degree) swell will arrive late Saturday night, boosting surf a notch on Sunday for the north and west facing shores. A series of longer period south swells (180-190 degrees) will move through the area through Monday, keeping surf heights boosted along the south facing shores. Surf will remain small along east facing shores into early next week due to locally light winds and the lack of a significant fetch of trade winds upstream of the islands.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.