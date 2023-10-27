Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 28, 2023

October 27, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
North winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            east.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 07:30 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:14 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 08:12 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 01:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:26 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:53 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Overlapping medium period north to northwest swells will keep small surf along north and west facing shores into early next week. The current north-northwest (330 degree) medium period swell will hold into Saturday. A reinforcing north-northwest (340 degree) swell will arrive late Saturday night, boosting surf a notch on Sunday for the north and west facing shores. A series of longer period south swells (180-190 degrees) will move through the area through Monday, keeping surf heights boosted along the south facing shores. Surf will remain small along east facing shores into early next week due to locally light winds and the lack of a significant fetch of trade winds upstream of the islands. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
