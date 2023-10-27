Outreach events for fire relief program for families with children scheduled

Lahaina Civic Center gym complex. PC: courtesy

In-person outreach events for the Maui Relief TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) Program, which helps individuals with dependent children directly impacted by the wildfires, are scheduled from Saturday, Oct. 28, to Saturday, Nov. 4, in Lahaina, Upcountry and Wailuku by Maui Economic Opportunity.

The schedule follows:

Oct 28, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lahaina Civic Center, part of the Hispanic Latino Resource Fair.

Oct 30, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pukalani Community Center.

Nov. 2, Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m., MEO Family Center in Wailuku, immigrant outreach by appointment only. Call 808-243-4316 to make an appointment.

Nov. 3, Friday, 3 to 8 p.m., J. Walter Cameron Center, Wailuku, at the Tongan Resource Fair.

Nov. 4, Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lahaina Civic Center, at the Philippine Consulate event.

Those interested in signing up for the Maui Relief TANF Program at the outreach events should bring all required documents, which can be found at www.meoinc.org (Quick Links/Maui TANF Relief Program) or at https://www.meoinc.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Documents-TANF.pdf.

Maui Relief TANF Program offers rental, vehicle, utility, clothing and school supply financial support for Hawai‘i residents with at least one dependent child and who were directly impacted by the Aug. 8 wildfires with loss of property/damage or earnings. The income limit for the program is 350 percent of the 2023 Hawai‘i federal poverty level, which is $120,750 annual gross earnings for a family of four.

Individuals may apply in-person weekdays, except holidays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MEO in Wailuku or online at through the MEO website or at https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/ddfc0bcdfe5d403dbc526c436615d0bf

For more information, call 808-243-4316.

The Maui Relief TANF Program is a partnership with the state Department of Human Services and MEO, which is administering the program.