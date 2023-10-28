AAA Hawaiʻi: Gas prices drop slightly in most areas

Gas prices dropped slightly throughout most areas of the state but moved up in Maui over the last week, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

In Kahului, the average price of $4.86 is six cents higher than last week, three cents higher than last month, and 46 cents lower than a year ago.

The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $4.77, which is the same as last week. The average national price is $3.53, which is four cents lower than last week.

In Honolulu, the average price for regular unleaded is $4.63, which is one cent lower than last week, 14 cents lower than last month, and 54 cents lower than the price on this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.88, which is three cents lower than last week, 14 cents lower than last month, and 20 cents lower than on the same date a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.27, which is one cent lower than last week, six cents lower than last month, and 27 cents lower than a year ago.

“Average gas prices for 2023 so far have stayed stable in Hawaiʻi, with the statewide average remaining in a 20-cent range between $4.70 and $4.90 a gallon for most of the year,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.