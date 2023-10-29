Royal Lahaina Resort hosts ʻohana appreciation dinner for employees, their families

About 200 people attended an ʻohana appreciation dinner for employees and their families the featured a buffet-style meal, two local musicians, an oli blessing and a slideshow with candid and family portraits. PC: Royal Lahaina Resort

The Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows in Ka’anapali Beach hosted an ʻohana appreciation dinner at the lūʻau grounds on Oct. 23 for all resort employees and their families.

The celebration recognized the many in-house staff who lost their homes during the Lahaina wildfire, along with the collective resort team that continues to go above and beyond to support the resort that is housing more than 1,000 displaced residents (about 25% employees and their family members).

The employees also have been helping the surrounding community during a time of need and uncertainty.

About 200 people attended the event with a buffet-style meal, two local musicians, an oli blessing and a slideshow with candid and family portraits.

Family-friendly activities for all ages included face painting, temporary tattoos, cotton candy and snow cones, along with impromptu hula performances by team members.

The resort continues to offer a wide variety of on-property resources, including mental health counseling, medical services and personnel on property, unemployment assistance, webinar support, donation centers, therapy dogs, assistance with school enrollment, keiki activities and games.

Royal Lahaina Resort is open and has fully committed all rooms to the Red Cross to support fire evacuees through the end of 2024. Royal Ocean Terrace restaurant, Royal Scoop ice cream shop, Royal Trading Company and wedding event spaces at the hotel will remain open to the public during this time.

Highgate Hotels in Hawaii launched an Associate Relief Fund to aid Highgate associates affected by the Maui fires on their path to recovery along with a Love Maui donation portal.

Highgate principals pledged an additional $100,000 specifically to bolster the associate relief initiative. Highgate Hotels in Hawaii will also host the 2nd annual AMPLIFIED: A Loud Act of Charity at ‘Alohilani Resort’s SWELL rooftop pool deck in Honolulu on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. in support of the Highgate Charitable Foundation. Highgate will donate all proceeds from this event to Maui relief efforts.