Disaster area residential restrictions to be lifted for Zones 9F and 9G in Lahaina

Maui County Disaster Area Restrictions will be lifted for owners and residents in Zones 9F and 9G with vehicle passes from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Nov. 3 and 4.

ZONE 9F: Kalena Street, Lui Street, Pikanele Street

ZONE 9G: Kalaikini Street, Kalena Street, Kelawea Street, Lahainaluna Road

ACCESS: A re-entry vehicle pass will be required at the checkpoint during the first two days of supported residential re-entry. Two vehicle passes will be available per property owner, and two vehicle passes willbe available per rental dwelling. After the first two days of supported re-entry, access through the checkpoint will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for area residents with a vehicle pass or ID.

RE-ENTRY VEHICLE PASS DISTRIBUTION: Vehicle pass applications and on-site distribution for Zones 9F and 9G will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 and Thursday, Nov. 2 at three locations: Lahaina Civic Center, the County of Maui Kalana O Maui building lobby area and Kako‘o Maui at Maui Mall (near Subway). See below for more vehicle pass details. Optional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and instructions for usage will be available from nonprofits during vehicle pass distribution.

ROADWAYS: All roadways to access zones will be clear for residents and property owners. During the first two days of supported re-entry, access to the areas of 9F and 9G will be through Lahaina Bypass.

Entry to the zones will be at Lahainaluna Rd off of Lahaina Bypass, turn right unto Kalena Street and enter at Kalakini Place, Pikanele Street and Lui Street. All vehicles will exit at Lahainaluna Road. After Saturday, entry through the checkpoint will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for area residents with a vehicle pass or ID.

WATER: The County of Maui Department of Water Supply Unsafe Water Advisory remains in effect in these residential zones. To view the water advisory, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/water.

SAFETY AND ADVISORIES: Once a fire has burned through an area, many dangers remain. It is important to be aware of the hazards and to know what to look for when re-entering. For full safety details, visit www.mauirecovers.org. For air quality information, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/mauiwildfires/.

SUPPORT: A high level of support will be provided to returning residents during the first two days of re-entry into fire-damaged areas including water, shade, washing stations, portable toilets, medical and mental health care, Maui Bus transportation from local hotel shelters and language assistance. Transportation to and from hotel shelters on Maui Bus circulator shuttles will have extended hours on the first two days of supported residential re-entry from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

VEHICLE PASS DETAILS: The following documents may be used to verify property ownershipor residency to receive a re-entry vehicle pass:

Property Deed/Title or Property Tax Records: A property deed or title in your name is one of the most direct ways to demonstrate ownership. This document should clearly show your name as the property owner. Property tax records from the County’s Real Property Tax office that list you as the property owner are also strong evidence of ownership. Visit: www.mauipropertytax.com.

Utility Bills:Utility bills such as electricity, water, or gas bills that are addressed to your name at the property address can serve as proof of residency. These bills should be recent and show consistent usage.

Rental/Lease Agreement or Receipt: If you have been renting, a lease agreement or rent receipt with your name, the landlord’s name, and the property address can establish your residency.

Hawai‘i Driver’s License: A valid Hawai‘i driver’s license or Hawai‘i State ID with your current address is widely accepted proof of residency.

Vehicle Registration: If your vehicle is registered at the property address, it can indicate your residency.

Voter Registration: A voter registration card listing your address in Lahaina can be used to confirm your residency.

Financial Statements: Financial statements sent to your Lahaina address can help establish residency, especially if they cover an extended period. Employment agency registration or paystubs or checks can also help prove residency.

Insurance Documents: Homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policies with your Lahaina address can be used as proof of residency.

Mail: A letter or other mail delivered to your address from an employer, public official, social service organization, local school, or school district can offer proof of occupancy.

Notarized Affidavit: In some cases, a notarized affidavit from a property owner or landlord confirming your residency or ownership may be accepted.

DETAILS: For details on re-entry to impacted areas; safety information for returning to your property; drinking water and wastewater; maps and data; fire debrisremoval; recovery phases; financial and housing assistance; and business support, visit www.mauirecovers.org. For information on resources available, medical and mental health care, financial assistance, housing, jobs, and how to donate or volunteer, visit www.mauinuistrong.info.