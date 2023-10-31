Hawai‘i Democrats seek a ‘just recovery’ for Lahaina

October 31, 2023, 2:47 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

House Finance Committee site visit to Kamehameha III Elementary School (10.26.23) PC: County of Maui

The State Central Committee of the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i unanimously adopted a resolution on Saturday in support of a “just recovery” for the people and community of Lahaina.

The resolution urges the state’s elected leaders in the legislature and executive branch to take
steps to ensure transparency and equity in the recovery process. Specifically, the resolution
calls on:

  • Chairpersons of legislative working groups and subject matter committees to hold public hearings to protect the voice of the Lahaina community in the process;
  • The governor and lawmakers to create a relief package for impacted residents and businesses using the state’s rainy day fund;
  • The state legislature to exempt unemployment income received by impacted workers who have lost their jobs; and
  • Governor Green to amend the emergency proclamation related to the Maui wildfires to include a moratorium on foreclosures, evictions, and rent increases for displaced families.
PC: Justin Hughey

The resolution was authored by Maui resident Justin Hughey who was teaching at King Kamehameha III school before it burned down in the Aug. 8 fire. Hughey is one of two representatives to the SCC for the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i’s Education Caucus.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The SCC is the statewide governing body of the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i, representing each of the state’s counties, senate districts, and party caucuses. The SCC adopted the resolution by acclamation (with no objections).

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments