MFTC seeks local businesses to participate in 49th Annual FoodEx Japan Show

DBEDT’s Hawaiʻi Pavilion at the annual FoodEx will offer local companies an opportunity to showcase their products to thousands of qualified buyers, distributors, and wholesalers from around the world. PC: DBEDT

The Maui Food Technology Center is seeking local businesses interested in showcasing their products at the 49th Annual FoodEx Japan. This event is scheduled to take place at the Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo International Exhibition Center from March 5 to 8, 2024.

FoodEx Japan stands as the largest food trade show in Asia and has been a global industry cornerstone since its inception in 1976. The event is expected to draw 80,000 qualified buyers, distributors, and wholesalers, with participation from over 2,500 food and beverage companies from Japan and around the world.

Generously sponsored by the Hawaiʻi State Department of Business and Economic Development, the Hawaiʻi Pavilion will serve as a platform to highlight Maui companies and their unique products, alongside other esteemed Hawaiian businesses.

The Maui Food Technology Center, in partnership with the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, is actively seeking interested Maui-based companies to participate in this prestigious showcase. Companies can choose to participate in a display-only capacity or opt for both display and sampling (limited). Businesses are not required to have export plans in order to be represented.

The Maui Food Technology Center offers comprehensive services to streamline the exhibition process, including logistics, setup, staffing, translation services, and dismantling. The service fee per company is competitively priced, ranging from $50 to $100.

To secure a spot in the 2024 FoodEx, interested companies should register online at www.mauifoodtechnology.org/foodex no later than November 17, 2023. For inquiries, please contact the Maui Food Technology Center at [email protected] or call 888-948-6382. Those interested are encouraged to act promptly, as available exhibition space is limited.

Maui Food Technology Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging, educating, and creating opportunities for entrepreneurs seeking to earn a living through value-added products, agriculture, cultural practices, environmental sustainability, technology, and economic diversification. For more information, please visit www.mauifoodtechnology.org.