Free shuttles available for patrons of Made In Maui County Festival at the MACC

Shoppers check out the more than 130 vendors at the Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Courtesy file photo

The 10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival will offer a complimentary shuttle service to and from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday, the main day of the event.

The shuttle service will be available at the War Memorial Stadium by the Iron Maehara Baseball Stadium and at the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center behind Macy’s women’s store. The shuttles will run from 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., with the drop off and pickup at the front gate of the festival.

For shoppers coming from neighbor islands, Hawaiian Airlines is providing a free shuttle to and from the Kahului Airport and the event, serviced by Hana and Beyond. Just show your Hawaiian Airlines boarding pass dated from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 and check in at Zone 2 outside of baggage claim to get your free ride to the festival. Airport shuttles will be running from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Courtesy file photo

The free shuttle services will be available continuously during festival hours. Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of this convenient transportation option.

For more information about the festival and complimentary shuttle service, visit MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com.