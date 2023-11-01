Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 02, 2023

November 1, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
8-12
8-12
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 09:43 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 05:53 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph. 




Sunrise
6:28 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:50 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A north-northwest (330-340 degrees) swell is quickly building down the island chain this evening, and will peak a few feet above predicted overnight into Thursday morning. As a result, the forecast has been updated to reflect the latest buoy readings and observations. Surf will briefly trend down up north late Thursday into Friday, but pick back up over the weekend through early next week as overlapping, medium-period north-northwest swells move through. Surf along south facing shores will briefly trend down through Thursday, but should rise slightly Friday into the weekend as a new south- southwest (200 degrees) swell arrives and moves through. Surf along east facing shores will trend up slightly over the weekend as breezy trades return. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE 5-10mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
