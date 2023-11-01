State releases $500,000 for SNAP program recipients to purchase food grown in Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green has released $500,000 for the DA BUX Double-Up Program, which doubles purchasing power for locally grown produce for people using federally funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Da Bux program launched in 2017 and is administered by the Hawai‘i Food Basket in partnership with the Hawai‘i Good Food Alliance. The Food Basket estimates that every dollar spent in the program contributes $2.10 to the local economy.

“High food costs hit individuals and families who are food-insecure much harder, and this program provides support for healthier food choices for better long-term health and wellness,” Green said in a press release. “This program helps families make the most of their food dollars and in the process keeps federal SNAP funds circulating in our local economy.”

Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture, said the DA BUX program also benefits Hawai‘i farmers with the added opportunities to increase their production.

More than 50 food retailers across the state participate in the program, including grocery stores, farmers’ markets, community-supported agriculture programs and other farm-direct retailers.

The Food Basket surveys indicate that SNAP recipients have significantly increased their purchases of local fruits and vegetables since the program began, according to the press release.

To learn more about the DA BUX program, go to: https://dabux.org/

