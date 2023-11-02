Kennels are full: Maui Humane Society issues an SOS for dog fosters



















The kennel capacity for dogs at the Maui Humane Society has risen to a critical level, and the organization has issued an SOS for temporary foster homes.

Many dogs are doubled up in kennels to help accommodate the overage in shelter animals.

Foster families are provided with all the supplies necessary to care for the animals and there is no experience, training, or time commitment required, according to the Maui Humane Society.

“Maui Humane Society has been in emergency response mode since the fires and there has been a particular emphasis on cats in the media. However, we are still running a very busy shelter as life goes on and urgently need our community’s help,” said MHS CEO Dr. Lisa Labrecque. “By simply fostering one dog who will vacate a kennel, you are giving another dog the opportunity to have a safe place to receive medical care, potentially be reunited with its owner or be adopted. In essence, you are potentially saving the life of a dog who needs help,” she said.

To SOS foster a dog, visit the shelter between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., seben days a week. There is no need for an appointment.

The organization requests bringing any other dog in your home for a meet-and-greet to ensure a smooth placement. Inquiries can be directed to [email protected].