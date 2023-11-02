Lahaina Wildfire Relief: Six House Interim Working Groups release draft reports

House Interim Schools Working Group Co-Chair Justin H. Woodson of Maui (9.28.23) PC: PC: House Interim Schools Working Group.

Speaker Scott K. Saiki announced that six House Interim Working Groups draft reports are now available for public review on the Hawaiʻi State Capitol website.

“Over the past eight weeks, each working group has collaborated with federal, state, and county agencies, and community stakeholders to outline key issues and recommendations for the upcoming legislative session,” said House Speaker Scott K. Saiki. “We encourage the public to review the draft reports and participate in meetings to offer input directly to the working groups.”

On Sept. 6, 2023, the House formed six bipartisan working groups to evaluate specific topics related to the Lahaina wildfire and make recommendations for appropriate legislative action in the 2024 Regular Session.

The groups include Wildfire Prevention, Shelter, Schools, Jobs and Business, Environmental Remediation, and Food, Water, and Other Supplies.

Each group was assigned to produce a preliminary report by Nov. 1, 2023 and deliver a final report by Dec. 15, 2023.

The House working groups will hold public meetings on the substantive recommendations outlined in each draft report.

House Interim Working Groups Public Meetings

Location: Hawaiʻi State Capitol

Nov. 8, 2023 | 2 p.m.

Food, Water, and Other Supplies Working Group

Conference Room 309

Nov. 16, 2023 | 10 a.m.

Schools Working Group

Conference Room 309

Nov. 17, 2023 | 10 a.m.

Wildfire Prevention Working Group

Conference Room 325

Nov. 17, 2023 | 1 p.m.

Environmental Remediation Working Group

Conference Room 309

Nov. 17, 2023 | 2:30 p.m.

Shelter Working Group

Conference Room 329

Nov. 21, 2023 | 2 p.m.

Jobs and Business Working Group

Conference Room 329

The public is invited to participate in the meetings in-person or virtually. Meeting notices will be posted on the Capitol website, where members of the public can sign up for meeting alerts.

Those who may have limited access to the internet or internet-connected devices may utilize free public WiFi and computers at each of the State’s public libraries and the bookmobile during operating hours.

The draft reports for the six working groups can be accessed here: www.capitol.hawaii.gov/house.aspx.