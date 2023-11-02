Kealia Coastal Boardwalk. Photo credit: US Fish and Wildlife Service.

Tour operators and guides will have a chance to participate in Maui Mauka Conservation Awareness Training at Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center on Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Organizers say environmental interpretation plays a significant role in nature-based tourism and is mutually beneficial to tour operators, visitors, conservation groups, and the nature-based tourism economy.

Maui Mauka Conservation Awareness Trainings goal is to educate tour operators and guides about native ecosystems and species found in Hawaiʻi and the projects that are helping to conserve them.

Presentations about conservation and the natural environment are given by representatives from the Maui Invasive Species Committee, East Maui Watershed Partnership, and Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project, along with a guest speaker.

The guest speaker for this training is Jenni Learned from the Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project. Learned will discuss our native Hawaiian seabirds and how they connect the land to the sea, what threats they are facing, and what can be done to help.

This training will be held at the Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, located at Maui Veteranʻs Highway, milepost 6 in Kīhei. Tour operators and guides will be given preference to attend.

Reserve your spot by registering at www.mauimauka.org.