Holoholo Kaʻa 2023: Get up close to vehicles at “Touch A Truck” event



Holoholo Kaʻa 2023, widely known as the “Touch A Truck” event, will take place on Nov. 5 at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College parking lot fronting the Swap Meet site, facing Kahului Harbor.

This event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering a day of interaction with the whole community.

Holoholo Kaʻa 2023 is a hands-on event where children and adults have the opportunity to get up close and inside emergency vehicles, heavy machinery, various construction rigs, farm equipment and more. Participants can climb aboard, pretend to drive and take photos.

Local businesses and agencies, public utilities, county and state departments showcase their vehicles while sharing their knowledge of duties and operating skills.

This event is free and open to the public.

Food Fundraiser provided by Kula Kaiapuni o Maui (Fundraiser)

possibly 2 food trucks

1 snack booth

Vehicle Participant Benefits:

Free advertising

Promote a business

Distribute appropriate literature and materials

Network with local businesses and organizations

Lunch will be provided for all vehicle volunteers

participants ( 2 per vehicle)

Vehicle Participant Requirements:

Submit completed Vehicle Commitment Form.

Vehicle set up | 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Park and secure vehicle in designated area.

Provide own tent, table, chairs and equipment for set up.

Deliver equipment/materials and have set by 8:30 a.m.

Provide at least one attendant at all times to manage vehicle.

Supervise vehicle at all times during event.

Make vehicle available to the public during event time of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Allow the public to touch, enter, honk horn, etc.

Maintain a safe and secure vehicle and display area.

Assist and supervise public in and out of vehicle.

Remove vehicle and equipment after event.

Ends at 1 p.m. and all event guests exit area.

This is a tobacco and alcohol free event.