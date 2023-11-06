Lōkahi: A Celebration of Maui, Dec. 17

Lōkahi: A Celebration of Maui

Lōkahi: A Celebration of Maui featuring Lukas Nelson, Jack Johnson (Solo & Acoustic), Nathaniel Rateliff, Paula Fuga, Lily Meola, with family and friends Donavon Frankenreiter, Promise Of The Real and more performing live at Maui Arts & Cultural Center – A&B Amphitheater/Yokouchi Pavilion on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. This event welcomes all ages.

Watching the community across the islands of Hawaiʻi and beyond come together to support those in need, we were inspired to build on that sense of unity. We began to brainstorm ways we could support the community the best way we knew how – through music. Recalling some of our favorite events of the past, connected with some of our immensely talented friends, and got to work.

Lōkahi: oneness, community, harmony, unity. Lōkahi is the Hawaiian word for people coming together to take care of one another, uniting as one. Join us as we come together as a community to share an amazing night under the stars with an incredible lineup of talent.

Lukas Nelson’s vision for LOKAHI was to create an evening of special performances and celebration with his Hawai’i music community.

In the spirit of Lōkahi, uniting together to support your community, all of the performers have agreed to donate their fees to local Maui charities.

Details on the Show:

Where: Maui Arts & Cultural Center – A&B Amphitheater, One Cameron Way Kahului

When: Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023

Gates: 4:30 p.m. (All ages)

Show: 5:30 p.m. (All ages)

Price: $55 GA Standing/Bleachers at rear of venue, $65, $85, $125* Reserved Seating

*Includes access to Courtyard Bars and Restrooms

All ticket prices do not include fees. Prices increase $10 the day of the show. Children 3 years and older need to be ticketed for entry into the venue.

Tickets available Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, 10 a.m. HST

www.mauiarts.org