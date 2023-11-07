Maui Surf Forecast for November 08, 2023

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 06:10 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 12:10 AM HST. Low 0.8 feet 05:20 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 11:37 AM HST. Sunrise 6:31 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east-facing shores will be short period and choppy, driven by trade winds through the period. Surf will remain small to borderline moderate through today before subsiding slightly toward seasonal levels as winds veer to southeasterly during mid- week. Surf will then build Friday into early next week, potentially reaching High Surf Advisory cirtiera, as trades return and strengthen considerably. North-facing shores remain below the November average as a series of small NW to NNW swells advance through the area. Small surf continues along south-facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Ankle to knee high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.