Maui Surf Forecast for November 09, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|5-7
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:31 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:47 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly clear. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:32 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:47 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough each day through the weekend due to the locally strong east to southeast winds. Heights may approach the advisory level early next week for east facing shores. Surf along north and west facing shores will ease today, then pick up Thursday through the weekend as overlapping small medium period, north-northwest swells arrive and move through. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend with mainly a mix of short-period southeast energy and small background south swells moving through.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E 25-30mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com