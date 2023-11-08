Maui Surf Forecast for November 09, 2023

Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 5-7 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 11:37 AM HST. Sunrise 6:31 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 06:17 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 12:38 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 06:06 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 11:59 AM HST. Sunrise 6:32 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough each day through the weekend due to the locally strong east to southeast winds. Heights may approach the advisory level early next week for east facing shores. Surf along north and west facing shores will ease today, then pick up Thursday through the weekend as overlapping small medium period, north-northwest swells arrive and move through. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend with mainly a mix of short-period southeast energy and small background south swells moving through.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E 25-30mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.