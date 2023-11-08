Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 09, 2023

November 8, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
5-7 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 11:37 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:31 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:47 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 06:17 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 12:38 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 06:06 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 11:59 AM HST.











Sunrise
6:32 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will remain rough each day through the weekend due to the locally strong east to southeast winds. Heights may approach the advisory level early next week for east facing shores. Surf along north and west facing shores will ease today, then pick up Thursday through the weekend as overlapping small medium period, north-northwest swells arrive and move through. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend with mainly a mix of short-period southeast energy and small background south swells moving through. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E 25-30mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
