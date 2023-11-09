Maui Surf Forecast for November 10, 2023

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 6-8 West Facing 0-2 0-2 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 06:29 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 01:07 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 06:47 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 12:20 PM HST. Sunrise 6:32 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small north and northwest swells will keep some modest surf in place along north and west facing shores through the weekend. Surf will trend down on Monday, with little if any northwest swell energy expected Tuesday through late next week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain choppy and relatively steady, tonight through Monday near to slightly above seasonal levels. The trades will ramp up quickly over and upstream of the islands giving east shore surf a sizable boost Monday night through next Thursday, potentially to advisory levels. Small mainly background south swell energy is expected through Monday. A pair of overlapping long period south swells will give a slight boost to south shore surf Tuesday through next Thursday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Ankle high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.