Maui Surf Forecast for November 11, 2023

November 10, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
5-7
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

                            Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:46 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 01:37 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




A series of small, medium period north and northwest swells will keep some modest surf in place along north and west facing shores through the weekend. The northwest swell energy will decline Monday, with little to no northwest swell expected Tuesday through late next week. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain choppy and near to slightly above seasonal levels through Monday. Strengthening trades in combination with the arrival of a large northeast swell will give east shore surf a sizable boost, likely to advisory levels, Monday night through Thursday. The trade wind swell will also wrap into exposed north facing shores. 


Small mainly background south swell energy is expected through middle of next week. A small, long period south swell could boost south shore surf up close to the summertime average late next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Ankle high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with SSE winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
